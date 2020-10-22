Trump posts unedited ’60 Minutes’ interview before it airs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has posted his full, unedited interview with “60 Minutes” on Facebook before the show’s scheduled Sunday broadcast. The footage shows Trump growing increasingly prickly as CBS anchor Lesley Stahl presses him on a host of topics, including his response to the coronavirus pandemic, his slipping support among suburban women, the lack of masks at his rallies, and the “Obamacare” replacement plan he has long promised but failed to unveil. Trump eventually cut the interview short and declined to appear with Vice President Mike Pence. CBS News in a statement called the White House’s decision “unprecedented” but said the interview would air Sunday, as planned.