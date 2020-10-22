Turkish-Armenian ruling party lawmaker laid to rest

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish-Armenian ruling party lawmaker has been laid to rest following a ceremony in the Armenian Patriarchate in Istanbul, which was attended by Turkey’s president. Markar Esayan, 51, died on Oct. 16 after battling stomach cancer. He was a former journalist and a politician, serving as a lawmaker of the ruling Justice and Development Party from 2015 until his death. The Armenian Patriarch in Istanbul thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for attending the funeral of his party’s lawmaker amid renewed fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh. Turkey supports Azerbaijan in the hostilities and has vowed to provide troops for the fighting if Baku requests them.