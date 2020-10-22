UK expert: Racism not to blame for minorities’ COVID risk

LONDON (AP) — A scientist newly appointed as an advisor to the British government has expressed skepticism about focusing on the role of structural racism in the disproportionate effect that the coronavirus has on ethnic minority groups. Dr. Raghib Ali, an epidemiologist at Cambridge University, said most of the increased risk can be accounted for by factors other than race. Black and Asian people are more likely to live in deprivation, in densely populated urban centers and in multi-generational homes, he said. Officials said Thursday they plan to make it mandatory for ethnicity to be reported in death certificates to establish a more complete picture of the impact of the virus on ethnic minorities.