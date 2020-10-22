UN chief appeals for cease-fires, warns pandemic wins wars

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief is appealing for cease-fires in the world’s major conflicts from Yemen and Libya to Afghanistan and Nagorno-Karabakh, warning that if fighting continues “the only winner is the pandemic.” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an interview with The Associated Press that he was renewing his March 23 call for an immediate halt to all conflicts to tackle the coronavirus crisis and to spotlight the most serious global hotspots, He made the appeal ahead of Saturday’s 75th anniversary of the entry into force of the U.N. Charter, which officially established the United Nations. He called for “massive” international support.