Wet set up through tonight

MADISON (WKOW) - We're tracking widespread showers and a few storms today.



There may be some breaks in the rain this afternoon, especially farther south, with rain falling more consistently north of Madison.



A couple storms by late-day could be strong with high winds and hail as the main concerns.



Heavy rain is also a threat. We'll pick up 1-2 inches region-wide, which could lead to some standing water in low-lying spots.



Stay tuned for your next newscast as your trusted team of meteorologists continue to track the wet weather.