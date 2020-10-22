WHO Africa: New rapid tests a ‘game changer’ against COVID

GENEVA (AP) — Health officials in Africa say the rollout of rapid diagnostic tests for COVID-19 could be a “game changer” for their fight against the coronavirus. But they also warned Thursday that increased testing could drive up confirmed cases on a continent that has seen them decline or plateauing as case numbers soar in the West. Some experts worry that Africa’s case counts don’t reflect reality due to an inability to test widely enough. The World Health Organization’s regional director for Africa says the region comprising sub-Saharan Africa plus Algeria saw daily cases decline from an average of more than 15,000 in July to less than 4,000 in the past month as infections soared in the West.