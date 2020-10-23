American Family Insurance pledges carbon neutrality by 2030

MADISON (WKOW) -- American Family Insurance says it will commit to carbon neutrality in the next ten years.

The company says the goal is part of their corporate responsibility to take on climate change through both advocacy and direct mitigation strategies, according to a news release.

"In recent months, we've seen extreme weather-related events like hurricanes and wildfires are becoming more frequent, more severe and more normal. Such severe weather has a significant effect on our customers and our industry as we respond to help our customers recover from these devastating events. We believe it’s important that we – and the insurance industry as a whole – take a leadership role on an issue that has such impact," said Business Workplace Vice President, Kari Grasee.

The company says it will also continue to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase on-site renewable energy production and renewable energy purchased, and divert waste from the landfill.