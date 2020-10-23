Businesses mostly quiet ahead of first Badger game

MADISON (WKOW) -- It was a very different atmosphere here near Camp Randall Stadium before the first Badger game of the season.

Some businesses 27 News spoke to Friday said they were disappointed that the usual sea of people clad in badger red was now an occasional person.

However they all understood the need to be safe and healthy.

At Sconnie Bar, what would typically be standing room only, both inside and at their biergarten terrace, pared down substantially.

They planned for 40 people inside and 180 people outside, at chairs and tables limited to six people and socially distanced apart.

They and other area bars asked people to reserve their places ahead of time so there are no lines to get in to their area.

That's what general manager Lucas Simon-Wambach said was the biggest concern public health relayed to them.

"It's been hopefully helpful to make sure that we don't have people lined up waiting for a table don't have that bottleneck as you're coming in," Simon-Wambach said. "People who are coming in have already reserved their tables know if they have a spot inside or a spot outside."

Public Health Madison and Dane County will be having staff patrolling the area and doing compliance checks with help from the police and fire department.

However a spokesperson tells 27 News that with the amount of education they've provided businesses up and down Regent street, they believe that businesses will be in compliance.

They also mentioned those compliance teams also will be visiting house parties if they get wind of them.

