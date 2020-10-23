FBI joins investigation into fatal Illinois police shooting

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The FBI is joining Illinois State Police in investigating a police shooting in suburban Chicago that left a Black man dead and his girlfriend wounded. Lake County State’s Attorney Michael Nerheim said in a Friday statement that he asked the U.S. Justice Department to review the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette and the wounding of Tafara Williams. Waukegan police have said the pair were in a vehicle that fled a traffic stop late Tuesday. Police say that while an officer approached the vehicle after it was spotted a second time, it allegedly began moving in reverse, and the officer opened fire.