Fitchburg Fire Department receives grant from FM Global

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The Fitchburg Fire Department received a fire prevention grant of more than $1,000, from FM Global, one of the world's largest commercial property insurers.

Chief Joe Pulvermacher and Firefighter Adam Dorn accepted the grant award of $1,170, Friday.

In a Facebook post by Fitchburg Fire Rescue, they share "the money was used to purchase new iPads and accessories to be used by our inspectors during their routine fire inspections.

"These inspections are an opportunity for our inspectors to educate members of the Fitchburg business community on every day fire safety and how to keep their employees, customers, and residents safe."

FM Global has gifted grants to many Wisconsin-based organizations.

“At FM Global, we strongly believe the majority of property damage is preventable, not inevitable,” said Michael Spaziani, assistant vice president – manager of the fire prevention grant program.

He continues with "far too often, inadequate budgets prevent those organizations working to prevent fire from being as proactive as they would like to be. With additional financial support, grant recipients are actively helping to improve property risk in the communities they serve."

To learn more about FM Global’s Fire Prevention Grant Program and other resources for the fire service, please visit www.fmglobal.com/fireservice.