Flood Advisory from FRI 5:37 AM CDT until FRI 9:30 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Sauk County

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin…

South Central Sauk County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 930 AM CDT.

* At 537 AM CDT, heavy rainfall of 3 to 5 inches has occurred across

northern Sauk County since Thursday morning and has caused several

road closures in the Avoca and Arena areas. Additional rainfall

of one quarter to one half inch is possible this morning. Hence a

Flood Advisory will remain in effect for this area until the flood

waters recede later this morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding or localized street flooding in urban or other areas is

occurring or is imminent.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&