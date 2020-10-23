GOP Arkansas candidate dismissed from school over KKK outfit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Republican running for Arkansas State Senate said he’s made “mistakes” as a teenager after repeatedly denying his dismissal from a Mississippi high school for wearing a racist Ku Klux Klan costume for Halloween. Charles Edward Beckham III initially denied that he was suspended and dismissed from Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science. But the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette obtained court records that show he was dismissed in October 2000 after staff spotted him and two other students wearing the racist costumes. Beckham conceded Thursday and said he made “mistakes” as a teenager. The Arkansas Times first reported Beckham’s dismissal on Tuesday.