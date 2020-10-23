In hard-hit Peru, worry mounts over both COVID-19 and dengue

PUCALLPA, Peru (AP) — As Peru grapples with one the world’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks, another viral epidemic is starting to raise alarm: It’s dengue, sometimes known as bonebreak fever. Health officials have reported over 35,000 cases in Peru this year, largely in the Amazon. The rise comes amid an overall dip in the number of new daily COVID-19 infections, though authorities worry a second wave could strike. In the city of Pucallpa, doctors say they are already encountering patients with both illnesses. Two physicians said dengue symptoms like fever and muscle aches tend to dominate, though the combination with COVID-19 can prove deadly.