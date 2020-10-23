Jonathan Taylor bobblehead unveiled

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's a new bobblehead to mark the start of a new Badgers football season Friday.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame released a limited edition Jonathan Taylor bobblehead.

The former UW-Madison star joins the popular Riding Bobblehead Series.

Taylor finished his college career as the NCAA's sixth all-time leading rusher with 6,174 yards.

He was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The bobbleheads are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.