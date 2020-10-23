Lead investigator stresses safety as UW COVID-19 vaccine trial restarts

MADISON (WKOW) -- Astrazeneca's coronavirus vaccine trial has been on pause at UW and other sites since early September, but it's restarting after multiple agencies found it to be safe.

Dr. William Hartman is the principal investigator for the trial at UW. He says the nearly seven week pause shouldn't worry people.

"We have to realize that pauses like this are very common in trials," Dr. Hartman said Friday. "The trials just usually aren't under such media scrutiny."

The drug company paused the trial after someone in the UK became seriously ill. During the pause, the FDA and an independent safety board reviewed the trial to see if it was safe to continue.

Dr. Hartman said that additional research is one reason why he's confident in the safety of the trial going forward.

"The system worked, and the system is designed to ensure safety," he said.

Dr. Hartman told 27 News he understands why some people are skeptical about the safety and efficacy of any potential COVID-19 vaccine because of how quickly the development process has progressed.

However, he said part of the reason scientists have been able to move quickly is because they didn't start from scratch.

"These vaccines are being built on technology that was already in place, so we kind of already knew how components of these vaccines worked," Dr. Hartman said.

While Dr. Hartman says new vaccines typically aren't produced this quickly, they also do not normally have the same resources as coronavirus vaccines do.

"The brightest people of every company are really working on ending this pandemic," he said. "The speed at which things have come to this point (is) clearly unprecedented but so is the effort and money."

Before the trial pause, more than 10,000 people expressed interest in being part of the trial at UW. Eventually, 1,600 people will participate, and Hartman said they will start enrolling people again in the next few days.

The Astrazeneca vaccine is one of several coronavirus vaccines in trial. Dr. Hartman said he believes one will be ready by December, but he cautioned it would be several more months before any vaccine is available for widespread distribution.