Man arrested in 1976 slaying in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say man has been charged with rape and murder in the slaying of a South Carolina woman who was killed more than 40 years ago. State officials say 65-year-old Charles Ugvine Coleman was arrested Thursday and jailed in the death of Elizabeth Ann Howell Wilson. She disappeared after working a shift at a textile mill on March 20, 1976, and her body and vehicle were found later in a rural community. A spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division says Coleman was booked into the Fairfield County Jail after a recent forensics “breakthrough” led police to him. It’s unclear whether Coleman has an attorney to speak on his behalf.