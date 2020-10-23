Man who bought guns used in 2015 attack to be sentenced

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The man who bought two rifles that a husband and wife used to kill 14 people in a California terror attack is expected to be sentenced. Enrique Marquez Jr. is scheduled to appear in federal court Friday in Riverside. Nearly five years have passed since an acquaintance of Marquez opened fire on a meeting in nearby San Bernardino with weapons Marquez previously bought for him. Federal prosecutors have recommended a 25-year sentence for Marquez but a defense lawyer says the request is excessive. Syed Rizwan Farook and Farook’s wife Tashfeen Malik fired on a meeting in San Bernardino in 2015, killing 14 people and wounding 22. They later died in a firefight with authorities.