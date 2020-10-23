Media report pope met COVID-19 infected bishop at Vatican

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian media report Pope Francis has been warned of potential exposure to COVID-19 after a Vatican diplomat was infected. Nine News reported Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana, the Holy See’s ambassador to Australia, had a face-to-face meeting with Francis at the Vatican on Oct. 6 and tested positive on his return to Australia. Australian authorities say a diplomat who flew into Sydney on Oct. 9 had tested positive for the coronavirus. They won’t reveal the diplomat’s identity. The Vatican did not immediately respond to a request for comment.