More than 100 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in Dane County

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- More than 100 people are hospitalized for Covid-19 in Dane County as of Friday morning.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi says there are 101 people being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital, and almost a third of them, 30, are in intensive care. He says five are pediatric patients.

"This virus knows no boundaries and the sickness it's inflicting upon this community is causing hardship, fear, and loss," Parisi said. "The burden this places on our doctors, nurses, and other frontline medical professionals is immeasurable."

A record number of patients hospitalized across the state because of COVID-19, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

As of Thursday, the Department of Health Services reported 1,230 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 40 from the day prior, with 328 of them in the ICU, also a record.

"What is happening right now is taking an incredible emotional and physical toll that I fear will only compound in the coming months," said Parisi. "Our region, like many others is starting from a deeply troubling place if the projections from epidemiologists come true that the next several weeks will be our most difficult of this pandemic."

