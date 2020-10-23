Nagorno-Karabakh fighting rages as US hosts talks

STEPANAKERT, Nagorno-Karabakh (AP) — Heavy fighting is raging over Nagorno-Karabakh even as top diplomats from Armenia and Azerbaijan have traveled to Washington for negotiations on settling the neighboring countries’ decades-long conflict. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s scheduled talks with Armenia and Azerbaijan’s foreign ministers follow two failed Russian attempts to broker a cease-fire. The warring sides traded accusations Friday involving the shelling of residential areas. Authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh said a town and several villages were struck by Azerbaijani rockets. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry accused Armenian forces of targeting three regions of Azerbaijan overnight. Many Nagorno-Karabakh residents have sought protection from rockets and artillery shells by moving into basements.