Over 100 hospitalizations, 5 pediatric patients in Dane County

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Health experts warned that hospitals would feel strained if a second wave of COVID-19 hit. Now, the surge of cases in Wisconsin is putting Dane County hospitals under pressure.

"In normal times, our hospitals are often quite full," said UW Health Chief Quality Officer Dr. Jeff Pothof. "When we have to make room for 100 patients in the Dane County hospitals that we otherwise wouldn't anticipate having, that puts a strain on all of our resources."

County Executive Joe Parisi announced on Friday that Dane County recorded over 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time ever.

In Executive Parisi's statement, he says out of the 101 hospitalizations, five of those cases are pediatric patients.

"Throughout this pandemic, we've talked about higher risk groups, lower risk groups-- for a lot of people, I think it becomes a little too black and white," said Dr. Pothof.

Even though children do not fall in higher risk categories, these pediatric hospitalizations prove that COVID-19 can still affect them at the worst levels.

"I don't think we fully understand why COVID affects different people differently," said Dr. Pothof. "There's really no rhyme or reason why one person does okay and another person does not okay."

He explained that any patient with a severe enough case to require hospitalization likely also needs supplemental oxygen, including children. Children with COVID can range from being asymptomatic, to feeling respiratory distress or even needing care in the ICU just like anyone else.

"No one has a crystal ball on what COVID-19 is going to look like in you," said Dr. Pothof.

This comes as an important reminder as hospital capacity gets tighter and tighter.