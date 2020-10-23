Packers’ Jones doesn’t practice, status uncertain for Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has a calf injury that makes his status uncertain for his team’s game Sunday at Houston.

The injury kept Jones from practicing Friday.

He had practiced all week up to that point.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he’d consider Jones questionable for Sunday’s game.

Pro Bowl offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, cornerback Kevin King and safety Darnell Savage were listed as doubtful.