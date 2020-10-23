Pet of the Week: Meet Benson!

MADISON (WKOW) -- Our Pet of the Week is Benson from the Dane County Humane Society.

The 10-month-old hound mix has lots of energy and is eager to learn. He already knows how to sit.

Humane society workers say he has a goofy personality that will give you plenty to smile about.

To set up a meet and greet, call the adoption center at (608) 838-00413, ext. 145.

And Dane County Humane Society, ASPCA and Don Miller Subaru West have come together for the last week of October to help animals find homes.

Different adoptable animals will be highlighted all week long, and if you adopt a new friend between Oct. 24 and Oct. 31, you will receive $25 in pet supplies from the adoption center.