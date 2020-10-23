Plans for tiny house village move ahead after city approval

MADISON (WKOW) -- With winter quickly approaching, Occupy Madison is working to build tiny houses for the homeless after the city council approved the plan Tuesday.

Brenda Konkel said the project is important because of the stability it will provide for people in need.

"Getting people into housing just makes everything else in life so much easier," she said. "When you have a place to shower in the morning, a place to get your mail, a place where you know you can go home to every night, it makes all the other pieces in your life sort of fall together."

The new village will be on Aberg Avenue, where Wiggie's Tavern used to be.

The site won't start off having permanent houses, like the ones at Occupy Madison's current village on Third Street. The new village will start off with 28 temporary conestoga huts.

Gene Cox lives in a tiny house in the Third Street village. He said the hut design is used widely in the Pacific Northwest. Though Occupy Madison will be using the same design, Cox said some of the materials will be different.

"We made them Wisconsin winter friendly," he said.

Konkel said the group is hoping to have all 28 huts finished by Christmas so people can be shielded from the worst winter weather.

However, that plan depends on securing funding.

Konkel said the group has funding to build the first 5 huts, but she said group members are working on fundraising and finding other money for the rest of the structures.

Cox said his tiny house has been more than just a place for him to sleep.

"There's something that comes with having your own place, like a sense of ownership or a sense of pride," he said.

Larry Orr also lives in a tiny house. He said enjoys the community aspect of the Third Street village

"It's really great for me," he said. "I love being with people. I love cooperating with the folks here and figuring our what we're going to do and how we're going to do it."

Five people live in the Third Street village, and Orr said he's glad so many more people will have the opportunity to live in the new village.

"Let's let people relax and not worry about survival," he said. "Let's give people a really happy option."