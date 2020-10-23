Police looking for biker who pulled gun on family during road-rage incident

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police have released a photo of a couple on a Harley-Davidson wanted in connection with in a road-rage incident last Friday.

Police allege the man pointed a handgun at a Sun Prairie family during the incident Oct. 16, last Friday afternoon.

The victims – a father, mother, and their two young daughters – were driving north on Nelson Road when they say the cyclist began to tailgate them.

The biker then sped around the family's truck and parked in front of them, in the middle of the roadway.

The gunman got off the Harley and was yelling something about not using a blinker, according to Madison police.

The woman on the bike was trying to get the man back on, but he pushed her aside and pulled the gun from the front of his pants, according to police.

He pointed it at the frightened family.

The couple on the motorcycle left shortly after and were last seen outbound on American Parkway.

The biker was wearing a ball cap backwards along with a black hoodie.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or by computer at p3tips.com.