President Trump to travel to La Crosse area Tuesday

WEST SALEM (WKOW) -- The Trump campaign announced Friday afternoon that President Donald Trump will travel to West Salem on Tuesday.

This comes just days after Trump was in Janesville and his appearance in Waukesha Saturday.

The president will deliver remarks at a handful of Make America Great Again Victory Rallies across the Midwest this week, according to the campaign.

The Wisconsin rally will be at MotorSports Management Company in West Salem. Doors open for general admission at 1 p.m. and the rally begins at 4 p.m.