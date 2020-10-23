Rain wraps up this morning, snow mix moves in late weekend

Rain wraps up this morning, snow mix moves in late weekendUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) - After several rounds of heavy rain, our system is exiting. However, another weather-maker will develop later this weekend.
SET UP
Our next system develops far to the south, keeping us on its cold side. This means we could see snow mixing with some rain by the end of the weekend.
TODAY
Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers wrapping up through the morning.
Temps only get to the low 40s in the afternoon with winds gusting out of the northwest up to 25 mph.
TONIGHT
Most nights in the 7-day are at or below freezing and that trend begins tonight.
SATURDAY
Sunshine returns, especially in the morning, but we stay chilly with temps again only getting to the low 40s.
SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy and chilly with a scattered rain/snow mix developing through the day. Grassy and elevated surfaces could see some sticking snow.
Temps stay cold in the upper 30s to low 40s.
MONDAY
Light mix could linger into the morning hours of Monday with chilly highs in the upper 30s.
TUESDAY
Dry weather returns with partly sunny skies and highs only in the upper 30s.
WEDNESDAY
Partly sunny and a touch milder in the mid 40s.
THURSDAY
Partly sunny in the upper 40s.