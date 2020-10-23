Rain wraps up this morning, snow mix moves in late weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - After several rounds of heavy rain, our system is exiting. However, another weather-maker will develop later this weekend.



SET UP

Our next system develops far to the south, keeping us on its cold side. This means we could see snow mixing with some rain by the end of the weekend.



TODAY

Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers wrapping up through the morning.

Temps only get to the low 40s in the afternoon with winds gusting out of the northwest up to 25 mph.



TONIGHT

Most nights in the 7-day are at or below freezing and that trend begins tonight.



SATURDAY

Sunshine returns, especially in the morning, but we stay chilly with temps again only getting to the low 40s.



SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy and chilly with a scattered rain/snow mix developing through the day. Grassy and elevated surfaces could see some sticking snow.



Temps stay cold in the upper 30s to low 40s.



MONDAY

Light mix could linger into the morning hours of Monday with chilly highs in the upper 30s.



TUESDAY

Dry weather returns with partly sunny skies and highs only in the upper 30s.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny and a touch milder in the mid 40s.



THURSDAY

Partly sunny in the upper 40s.