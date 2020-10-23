The EndZone – Week 5 (Oct. 23)Updated
Week 5 of the high school football season is in the books, here are some scores and highlights from around the state from Friday night, October 23.
Amherst 47, Shiocton 6
Antigo 20, Merrill 12, OT
Assumption 42, Wild Rose 12
Badger 14, Wilmot Union 0
Baraboo 35, Sauk Prairie 0
Blair-Taylor 24, Cochrane-Fountain City 14
Bloomer 20, Barron 6
Bonduel 37, Oconto 14
Boyceville 27, Clear Lake 20
Brillion 35, Peshtigo 8
Cambria-Friesland 34, St. John's NW Military Academy 14
Cambridge 35, Palmyra-Eagle 7
Cameron 9, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Catholic Memorial 15, New Berlin Eisenhower 9
Cedar Grove-Belgium 33, Oostburg 7
Cedarburg 38, Nicolet 0
Crivitz 56, Tomahawk 25
Cumberland 62, St. Croix Falls 6
Darlington 30, Lancaster 13
De Soto 16, Hillsboro 0
Durand 28, Stanley-Boyd 21, OT
Edgar 62, Portage 0
Edgewood 16, Wisconsin Lutheran 15
Elk Mound 27, Neillsville/Granton 0
Elkhorn Area 22, Delavan-Darien 0
Ellsworth 43, Baldwin-Woodville 0
Fox Valley Lutheran 27, Freedom 23
Franklin 21, Wauwatosa West 7
Germantown 21, Brookfield Central 10
Gilman 65, New Auburn 6
Glenwood City 41, Colfax 0
Greenwood 79, Tri-County 0
Highland 35, Pecatonica/Argyle 8
Hilbert 62, Random Lake 6
Homestead 21, West Bend East 13
Horicon/Hustisford 35, Dodgeland 7
Iola-Scandinavia 55, Almond-Bancroft 0
Kenosha Indian Trail 26, Kenosha Tremper 20
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 21, Westby 0
Kiel 20, Chilton 6
Lake Country Lutheran 44, Wauwatosa East 36
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 20, Flambeau 8
Lakeside Lutheran 24, Lake Mills 21
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 46, Wausaukee 8
Luxemburg-Casco 31, Seymour 7
Marathon 15, Abbotsford 0
Marshall 21, Pardeeville 6
Martin Luther 42, Saint Francis 0
Mauston 44, Westfield Area 6
McDonell Central 68, Bruce 28
Medford Area 26, Ashland 11
Melrose-Mindoro 10, Alma/Pepin 0
Menomonee Falls 24, Brookfield East 21
Menomonie 28, Rice Lake 13
Mishicot 20, Clintonville 8
Mondovi 73, Fall Creek 14
Mosinee 14, Hayward 0
Muskego 28, Mukwonago 7
Nekoosa 36, Weyauwega-Fremont 7
New Holstein 48, Roncalli 8
New Richmond 13, Chippewa Falls 10
Newman Catholic 47, Port Edwards 10
Northwestern 28, Spooner 0
Norway, Mich. def. Niagara, forfeit
Oconomowoc 30, Kettle Moraine 7
Oconto Falls 30, Crandon 0
Phillips 32, Lincoln 26
Plymouth 35, Berlin 6
Potosi/Cassville 54, Iowa-Grant 6
Reedsburg Area 24, Watertown 9
Reedsville 28, Ozaukee 0
Regis 43, Osseo-Fairchild 14
Rhinelander 29, Stratford 27
Richland Center 35, Dodgeville 0
Rosholt 18, Loyal 14
Saint Croix Central 41, Osceola 0
Shawano 49, Waupaca 14
Sheboygan Falls 41, Southern Door 0
Shoreland Lutheran 48, Saint Thomas More 12
Slinger 43, Hartford Union 31
Somerset 26, Prescott 0
Spring Valley 35, Cadott 0
Suring 40, Gillett 6
Viroqua 25, Altoona 8
Waterloo 28, Markesan 16
Waukesha West 31, Arrowhead 13
West De Pere 25, Xavier 14
West Salem 22, Aquinas 6
Wisconsin Dells 14, Wautoma 7
Wrightstown 42, Marinette 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Brookfield Academy vs. Catholic Central, ccd.
Grafton vs. Wauwatosa West, ccd.
Holmen vs. Tomah, ccd.
Ithaca vs. Luther, ccd.
Lakeland vs. Rhinelander, ccd.
Mineral Point vs. Prairie du Chien, ccd.
Montello/Princeton/Green Lake vs. Adams-Friendship, ccd.
Northland Pines vs. Coleman, ccd.
Onalaska vs. Sparta, ccd.
Owen-Withee vs. Edgar, ccd.
Pittsville vs. Pacelli, ccd.
Racine St. Catherine's vs. University School of Milwaukee, ccd.
Turtle Lake vs. Elmwood/Plum City, ccd.
Two Rivers vs. Brillion, ccd.
Waukesha South vs. Waukesha North, ccd.
Wausau East vs. Hortonville, ccd.
West Bend West vs. Whitefish Bay, ccd.
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln vs. D.C. Everest, ccd.