The EndZone – Week 5 (Oct. 23)

Week 5 of the high school football season is in the books, here are some scores and highlights from around the state from Friday night, October 23.

Amherst 47, Shiocton 6

Antigo 20, Merrill 12, OT

Assumption 42, Wild Rose 12

Badger 14, Wilmot Union 0

Baraboo 35, Sauk Prairie 0

Blair-Taylor 24, Cochrane-Fountain City 14

Bloomer 20, Barron 6

Bonduel 37, Oconto 14

Boyceville 27, Clear Lake 20

Brillion 35, Peshtigo 8

Cambria-Friesland 34, St. John's NW Military Academy 14

Cambridge 35, Palmyra-Eagle 7

Cameron 9, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Catholic Memorial 15, New Berlin Eisenhower 9

Cedar Grove-Belgium 33, Oostburg 7

Cedarburg 38, Nicolet 0

Crivitz 56, Tomahawk 25

Cumberland 62, St. Croix Falls 6

Darlington 30, Lancaster 13

De Soto 16, Hillsboro 0

Durand 28, Stanley-Boyd 21, OT

Edgar 62, Portage 0

Edgewood 16, Wisconsin Lutheran 15

Elk Mound 27, Neillsville/Granton 0

Elkhorn Area 22, Delavan-Darien 0

Ellsworth 43, Baldwin-Woodville 0

Fox Valley Lutheran 27, Freedom 23

Franklin 21, Wauwatosa West 7

Germantown 21, Brookfield Central 10

Gilman 65, New Auburn 6

Glenwood City 41, Colfax 0

Greenwood 79, Tri-County 0

Highland 35, Pecatonica/Argyle 8

Hilbert 62, Random Lake 6

Homestead 21, West Bend East 13

Horicon/Hustisford 35, Dodgeland 7

Iola-Scandinavia 55, Almond-Bancroft 0

Kenosha Indian Trail 26, Kenosha Tremper 20

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 21, Westby 0

Kiel 20, Chilton 6

Lake Country Lutheran 44, Wauwatosa East 36

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 20, Flambeau 8

Lakeside Lutheran 24, Lake Mills 21

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 46, Wausaukee 8

Luxemburg-Casco 31, Seymour 7

Marathon 15, Abbotsford 0

Marshall 21, Pardeeville 6

Martin Luther 42, Saint Francis 0

Mauston 44, Westfield Area 6

McDonell Central 68, Bruce 28

Medford Area 26, Ashland 11

Melrose-Mindoro 10, Alma/Pepin 0

Menomonee Falls 24, Brookfield East 21

Menomonie 28, Rice Lake 13

Mishicot 20, Clintonville 8

Mondovi 73, Fall Creek 14

Mosinee 14, Hayward 0

Muskego 28, Mukwonago 7

Nekoosa 36, Weyauwega-Fremont 7

New Holstein 48, Roncalli 8

New Richmond 13, Chippewa Falls 10

Newman Catholic 47, Port Edwards 10

Northwestern 28, Spooner 0

Norway, Mich. def. Niagara, forfeit

Oconomowoc 30, Kettle Moraine 7

Oconto Falls 30, Crandon 0

Phillips 32, Lincoln 26

Plymouth 35, Berlin 6

Potosi/Cassville 54, Iowa-Grant 6

Reedsburg Area 24, Watertown 9

Reedsville 28, Ozaukee 0

Regis 43, Osseo-Fairchild 14

Rhinelander 29, Stratford 27

Richland Center 35, Dodgeville 0

Rosholt 18, Loyal 14

Saint Croix Central 41, Osceola 0

Shawano 49, Waupaca 14

Sheboygan Falls 41, Southern Door 0

Shoreland Lutheran 48, Saint Thomas More 12

Slinger 43, Hartford Union 31

Somerset 26, Prescott 0

Spring Valley 35, Cadott 0

Suring 40, Gillett 6

Viroqua 25, Altoona 8

Waterloo 28, Markesan 16

Waukesha West 31, Arrowhead 13

West De Pere 25, Xavier 14

West Salem 22, Aquinas 6

Wisconsin Dells 14, Wautoma 7

Wrightstown 42, Marinette 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Brookfield Academy vs. Catholic Central, ccd.

Grafton vs. Wauwatosa West, ccd.

Holmen vs. Tomah, ccd.

Ithaca vs. Luther, ccd.

Lakeland vs. Rhinelander, ccd.

Mineral Point vs. Prairie du Chien, ccd.

Montello/Princeton/Green Lake vs. Adams-Friendship, ccd.

Northland Pines vs. Coleman, ccd.

Onalaska vs. Sparta, ccd.

Owen-Withee vs. Edgar, ccd.

Pittsville vs. Pacelli, ccd.

Racine St. Catherine's vs. University School of Milwaukee, ccd.

Turtle Lake vs. Elmwood/Plum City, ccd.

Two Rivers vs. Brillion, ccd.

Waukesha South vs. Waukesha North, ccd.

Wausau East vs. Hortonville, ccd.

West Bend West vs. Whitefish Bay, ccd.

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln vs. D.C. Everest, ccd.