 Skip to Content

UN says Libyan sides sign countrywide cease-fire deal

New
4:30 am National news from the Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations says the two sides in Libyan military talks have reached “historic achievement” with a permanent cease-fire agreement across the war-torn North African country. After mediation led by U.N. envoy Stephanie Turco Williams this week, the 5+5 Joint Military Commission reached what the United Nations called an “important turning point towards peace and stability in Libya.” Details were not immediately available, but the two sides were taking part in a signing ceremony in Geneva on Friday morning.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content