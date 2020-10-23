How soon will we know the US election outcome?

WASHINGTON (AP) — How soon will we know the results of the U.S. election? A shift to mail voting is increasing the chances Americans won’t know the winner of the 2020 presidential race on election night, Nov. 3. But that doesn’t mean the results will be flawed or fraudulent. President Donald Trump has repeatedly raised unsubstantiated fears of fraud involving mail-in voting, which is expected to be more widely used in the November election out of concern for safety given the coronavirus pandemic. Election officials in some battleground states have warned it might take days to count the votes given what they expect will be a surge of ballots sent by mail.