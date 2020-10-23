Willy Street Co-op enforces stricter face-covering policy

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Willy Street Co-op is asking customers where some type of face covering, regardless of medical conditions.

The co-op has required face coverings since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Monday, shoppers who say that they cannot wear a face covering for a medical reason must wear a face shield to shop.

"We've gotten some people who think it was an unnecessary step - not many," said Communications Director Brendon Smith. "We've heard from people who appreciate that we are taking this extra step."

The co-op has disposable masks and shields to use if customers do not have one when they come in.

If customers are unable to wear either, they can instead order from the co-op’s online store for delivery or pickup.

“Willy Street Co-op recognizes the important role we play in our communities, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Anya Firszt, Co-op General Manager. “As we prioritize the health and safety of our customers, employees, and suppliers, by enforcing these stricter policies we also remain committed to ensuring that all customers have access to the items they need, taking action to support our employees and doing our part to help contain the spread of COVID-19.”