Biden holds drive-in event as Trump hosts thousands at Wisconsin rally

(WKOW) -- As President Trump rallies with thousands of supporters in Wisconsin once again this weekend, his challenger is also out campaigning.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was in Pennsylvania for a drive-in event. The president held a rally for thousands outdoors at an airport in Waukesha.

In a speech Saturday, Biden said the president is all talk and no action.

"Donald Trump hasn't delivered on a damn thing he said he'd do. He hasn't delivered on infrastructure. He said 2017, 18, 19, 20. He was going to give us an infrasturcture. He hasn't done a damn thing. Our roads and bridges are crumbling just as climate change is accelerating," he said.

Former President Barack Obama was in Miami voicing support for his former VP.

"The presidency doesn't change who you are. It just reveals who you are. It amplifies who you are," Obama said. "He made me a better president."

The Biden campaign released a statement in response to the president's visit in Wisconsin:

"President Trump knew the severity of this virus and failed to tell the American people the truth. On day one, I’ll take action to tackle this crisis and build the economy back better for Wisconsin families and small businesses."

Ahead of President Trump's visit to Wisconsin, several prominent state Democrats held a virtual news conference.

Attorney General Josh Kaul says the president's response to the pandemic has failed and Joe Biden is the only candidate with an effective plan.

"I challenge anybody to answer this simple question: What is Donald Trump's plan to fight the pandemic? I'll ask another one, too, what is the plan of the Republicans in the state Legislature to fight this pandemic? And the answers to those questions are simple -- they don't have a plan," he said.