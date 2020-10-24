City of Middleton holds absentee ballot collection day

CITY OF MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The City of Middleton held a Absentee Collection Day Oct. 24 at the City Hall Common Park.

Poll workers wore bright yellow vests and masks Saturday while accepting absentee ballots and serving as witness. They made sure absentee envelopes were secured in a bin with a tamper-evident seal and then documenting the seal number and the number of absentee ballots they collected.

The ballots were then taken to the City Clerk's Office to have the seal number and number of absentee ballots both verified.

By Monday, those who participated can check https://MyVote.wi.gov and see their ballot is ready to be counted at the polls.

If you missed this opportunity to return your ballot, the City of Middleton recommends: sending it in the U.S. mail, hand delivering it to your polling location by 8 p.m. on Election Day, or dropping it in the city drop box in the Middleton Public Library parking lot at 7425 Hubbard Avenue by 4:30 p.m. on Election Day.