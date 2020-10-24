Egypt’s parliamentary vote likely to tighten leader’s grip

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptians have begun voting in the first stage of a parliamentary election, a vote that is highly likely to produce a toothless House of Representatives packed with supporters of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. The election Saturday is taking place as the Arab world’s most populous country faces a slight increase in coronavirus cases, with authorities warning of a second wave of the pandemic. Election authorities said face masks would be handed out free to voters and polling stations were disinfected. Critics say the 596-seat legislature will be like the previous one, which was little more than a rubber stamp for el-Sissi’s policies, leaving the general-turned president with almost unchecked power.