Guinean president wins a 3rd term, electoral commission says

7:49 am National news from the Associated Press

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea’s electoral commission says President Alpha Conde has won a third term with 59.49% of the vote. Opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo received 33.50% of the vote. Voter turnout was almost 80%. Political tensions around the election in the West African nation turned violent in recent days after Diallo claimed victory ahead of the official results. Celebrations by his supporters were suppressed when security forces fired tear gas to disperse them. The government says at least nine people have been killed since the election.

