 Skip to Content

Head of Sudan’s largest party slams Trump and Israel deal

New
8:00 am National news from the Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s former Prime Minister Sadiq al-Mahdi has slammed an announcement by President Donald Trump that Sudan would start normalizing ties with Israel. Al-Mahdi said Saturday the announcement “contributes to the elimination of the peace project in the Middle East and to preparing for the ignition of a new war.” Al-Mahdi was Sudan’s last democratically elected prime minister and was overthrown in a 1989 Islamist-backed coup that brought autocrat Omar al-Bashir to power. His party is allied with the pro-democracy movement that led the uprising against al-Bashir last year. He accuses Trump of being racist against Muslims and Black people, and described Israel as an “apartheid state.”

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content