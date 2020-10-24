Health care workers hold get out the vote rally

MADISON (WKOW) -- People came together for an intimate rally in Madison on Saturday, as some health care workers prepared to drop off their ballots.

The event was organized by members of the SEIU health care union and kept small to limit the risk to the people gathering, since they all work in hospitals.

"We know that it is so vital for us to continue to do [our work], that we show the care and compassion for the people that we take care of, that often isn't exhibited by our leaders," Michael Elvord, a healthcare worker and SEIU member, said.

They didn't outright urge people to vote for any specific candidate, though they did have some criteria they were looking for.

"It's important to vote for people who are going to protect us and who are going to do what's best for our communities and act in the interest of science and safety and the general public well-being," Mariah Clark, an emergency room nurse and EMT, said.

While their message was to get as many people out to vote as possible, they said they were encouraged by the amount of people that had already heeded their calls here in Wisconsin.

"It gets very overwhelming, and you get fatigued, it's just natural," Elvord said. "So to see the importance that people are putting on the vote absolutely encourages us to keep doing what we do."

But they said seeing large gatherings continue to happen across the country, like the presiden'ts rally in Waukesha, is demoralizing.

"We have to do what's best for all of us, so it's really frustrating when you see people out without masks in large groups sitting real close together," Clark said. "It scares me how many of my colleagues might not make it through the season."