It’s National Drug Take Back Day!

MADSION (WKOW) -- Attorney General Josh Kaul has almost 230 local law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin taking part in National Drug Take Back Day.

“The opioid epidemic continues to impact families across Wisconsin. One step Wisconsinites can take to help fight diversion and addiction is to properly dispose of unused medications at drug drop boxes around the state,” said Attorney General Kaul.

National Drug Take Back Day brings awareness to the safe, convenient, and responsible methods to dispose unwanted, unused, and expired medications. And it's an opportunity to bring attention to the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

To find a drug take back location near you, click HERE.

When making a drop off at any location it is asked that everyone wears a mask and follows social distancing guidelines.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice wants to remind the community "unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them, and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes."

For a full breakdown of what to bring and what not to bring, check out the Wisconsin Department of Justice guidelines here.