JusticeForJacob march to the polls in Kenosha

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- The family of Jacob Blake, local organizers, and leaders with the Wisconsin Working Families Party host a "March to the Polls" in Kenosha to bring the movement to the polls.

On Aug. 23 Jacob Blake was shot by Kenosha police. Since then, Blake's family and Kenosha activists have organized peaceful rallies, marches, and community celebrations.

Now, nearly two months after Blake was shot, leaders hosted a socially distant march starting an effort to encourage Kenosha voters to cast their ballots early. It began at 10 a.m. Saturday at Civic Center Park and led to City Hall.

Blake's family and activists are working with Wisconsin Working Families Party to bring attention to the political impact of voting, specifically in the Kenosha community.

Check out what some of the speakers at the march had to say here.