Light snow mix develops Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) - A quiet, cold start to the weekend before some see their first sticking snow of the season later Sunday.



SET UP

A low pressure system is developing over the Central Plains. On the cold, we could see a snow mix develop causing minor accumulations for parts of southern Wisconsin.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy to partly sunny today with a high around 40°.



TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy with a low around 30°.



SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy with a light snow and rain mix developing, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Temps stay chilly in the upper 30s.



Scattered light snow will continue overnight and will stick to elevated and grassy surfaces.



MONDAY

Light snow wraps up in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies with temps stuck in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY

Partly to mostly sunny and chilly in the upper 30s.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with milder temps in the mid to upper 40s.



THURSDAY

Partly sunny with temps in the mid 40s.



FRIDAY

Mostly sunny in the upper 40s.