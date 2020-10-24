Loeffler charts path to the right in Georgia Senate race

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler was appointed to the U.S. Senate last year on the hope that she would help the GOP hold on to moderates uncomfortable with the party’s right turn under President Donald Trump. Instead, the wealthy businesswoman has followed Trump’s lead and then some and has embraced people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, a congressional candidate even many conservatives consider too extreme. Loeffler’s choice has many Republicans worried about how she’d fare in an anticipated January runoff election in a state where Republican dominance is slipping and victory could depend on more moderate voters and independents.