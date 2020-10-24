Madison poll workers test election equipment for accuracy

MADISON (WKOW) -- The city of Madison is spending the weekend testing election equipment with less than two weeks before election day.

The clerk's office holds public tests of its machines before every election, to make sure they count their votes accurately.

The city did its first test Saturday morning.

"We want to make sure that they are reading the ballots correctly and that they're counting the ballots and the votes correctly. And then after we do the public test today, we will seal everything up, and it will stay sealed until polls open on election day at the polling places," said Nikki Perez, with the clerk's office.

There will be one more public test of election equipment on Monday.

City staff members say so far, they have not found any issues with the equipment.

Meanwhile, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway was at Lakeview Library on Saturday, to thank poll workers and encourage people to vote.

It's a little cold today, so I thought I'd make sure they had hand warmers if they needed them and a little chocolate pick me up," she said. "Today is Vote Early Day all across the country. So we're encouraging folks to get out and get their vote in early."

In-person absentee voting started earlier this week.