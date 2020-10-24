Madison vehicle takes on gunfire with children inside

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police said no one was hurt after a victim reported that someone shot at their vehicle Saturday morning.

Around 1:45 a.m., Police were investigating calls of shots fired on S. Stoughton Road just south of Cottage Grove Road when a victim called to report they had been shot at while driving on S. Stoughton Road.

Four bullets hit the vehicle which had five people inside, including a 12-year-old and two 14-year-olds.

The suspect's vehicle was described is a red SUV. The victim's vehicle has been processed for evidence and police say they did find shell casings on S. Stoughton Road.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or at P3Tips.com.