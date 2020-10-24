Motorcyclist found in a ditch dies in Walworth Co.

WALWORTH (WKOW) -- Walworth County Sheriffs found a motorcycle and rider laying in a ditch late Friday night.

Just after 11 p.m., the Walworth Fire Department and other authorities found the cyclist in a ditch along 89, North of Church Rd.

Officials attempted life saving measures but unfortunately the rider died at the site of the accident.

The accident remains under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department.

