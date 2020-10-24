Sun Prairie police say someone fired shots while driving State Highway 19

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie Police Department said it believes someone fired shots out of a vehicle while driving.

According to law enforcement, authorities got several calls around 9 p.m. on Friday about gunshots in the 400 block of Park Circle. When officers were on their way there, dispatch took multiple other calls about shots fired on State Highway 19 near Westmount Drive.

Police found shell casings at both scenes, and believe someone was shooting out of a vehicle while driving. No injuries have been reported and there is no suspect description to share right now.

Dane County Sheriff's deputies assisted Sun Prairie police, and State Highway 19 between Portage Road and Westmount Drive was closed for about 2 hours.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at (608) 837-6300.