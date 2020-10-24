WIAA Sectional Cross Country (Oct. 24)

The high school cross country season took another step towards the State meet with sectional qualifying meets across the state over the weekend.

The DeForest boys team won their sectional at Wyocena on Saturday. Led by brothers Isaiah and Elijah Bauer. This is the Norksies first state meet berth since 1999.

"For this meet we took it. It took a whole team and we came together," said Elijah. "These guys were as much, I mean it took a four, five three, two and one for everyone to be close and we did it. We brought a team this year."

Individually, Sauk Prairie's Jack Boerger finished in second place overall to qualify for the State meet next weekend.

To view boys results from the Portage Sectional, click here.

On the girls side, Waunakee took home a second place finish as a team to qualify for state. The Warriors were led by junior cross country newcomer Lila Branchaw and her 16th place finish.

Deforest sophomore Logan Peters also qualified for State with a ninth place finish.

To view girls results from the Portage Sectional, click here.