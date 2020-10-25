Allegedly impaired man attempts to steal cars, flee police

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man is in jail after attempting to run away from police, hitting a delivery driver and stealing money on Saturday night.

Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday night, several callers reported seeing a car driving with something dragging under it, with sparks flying off the car. Police found the car near West Washington Avenue and Park Street shortly after.

The driver, who's identified as Robert Gipson, ran away. Gipson got into a delivery driver's car and demanded they drive him away. When the driver refused, Gipson hit the driver then tried to steal money from them.

After that, Gipson ran to another car, where he tried to get into the car and steal items.

Police arrested Gipson shortly after. He's been charged with five offenses.