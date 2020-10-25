Dodge County machine shed destroyed in fire

TOWN OF CLYMAN (WKOW) -- A machine shed and it's contents are considered a total loss after a fire Sunday.

Clyman Fire Chief Eric Howlett was driving by and saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a property on Highway J around 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

Howlett noticed a machine shed on fire. Because of the amount of equipment and a camper being stored in the shed, Howlett immediately got more help to put out the fire.

Reeseville, Lowell, Watertown, Hustisford, Juneau, Lebanon, Horicon, Neosho, Waterloo, and Johnson Creek fire departments provided the Clyman Fire Department with mutual aid. And Dodge County Sheriff's Office helped with traffic control.

The Clyman Fire Department found the cause of the fire to be a wood splitter that was being used to cut wood. The owner had surrounded the hot motor with wood after splitting it.

The machine shed and its contents are destroyed. It was valued at $150,000, according to a release from the Clyman Fire Department.

Firefighters were on the scene for two hours dealing with hot spots. No one was hurt.