Florida police chief piloting plane killed in crash

DUNNELLON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida police chief died when the plane he was piloting crashed into an open field. Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn confirmed the death of Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham Sunday. Marion County Fire Rescue says the plane crashed around 11:30 a.m. into an open field, not far from the Marion County Airport. A Marion County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman says no one else was injured. Guinn says Graham was “fascinated” with flying and recently received his pilot’s license. Graham became chief in January 2012. Guinn says Ocala Deputy Chief Mike Balken will be named interim police chief.