Investigation reveals little going on at Foxconn campus

MT. PLEASANT (WKOW) -- A new investigation has found very little work is actually going on at the Foxconn factory campus near Mt. Pleasant.

The report, in The Verge, found the buildings on the campus are seemingly empty.

Foxconn got a permit last month to change its large factory from "manufacturing" to "storage."

This month, state officials again denied millions in tax incentives for Foxconn, saying at the end of 2019, the company employed just 281 people.

Many, The Verge reported, have been laid off.

"The company never really had a plan to make its promises a reality," said Josh Dzieza, reporter with The Verge.

"All the things that were associated with the promises and the plan of 2017, those things have not come to fruition three years later," said Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan.

The state says Foxconn will not get taxpayer incentives unless a new contract is negotiated. The current plan calls for 5,200 jobs and a $6 billion Foxconn investment by the end of the year.

Read more from our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN-TV.